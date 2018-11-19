Ian McClure and Aaron Tennant win in Hong Kong

Local bowlers Ian McClure and Aaron Tennant are celebrating after winning the Pairs competition at the Hong Kong Bowls Classic.

The Irish duo fought back from 8-0 down in the first set to draw with Curt Guarin and Angelo Morales from the Philipines.

Tennant and McClure held off a comeback from their opponents in the second set to win by a single shot in the end.

It completed a remarkable week for Ballymoney man Tennant, who was also runner up in the Singles.

“It’s been a great experience, to go so close in the Singles last week and to win today,” he said after the game.

“We knew it was going to be tough against the Philipines.

“We were outplayed in the first set, but we got that bit of luck to pick up the five. It’s great the skipper got us over the line at the end.”

McClure was also delighted to make the long journey home with the title.

“It was a very tough game.” he said. “We played the guys in the group stages, so we knew it was going to be very tough, and so it proved to be.

“We probably stole the first set, but we battled hard to get back into it.”

“It’s nice to be the first Irish pair to win it since Noel Graham and Jonathan Ross.