ICE HOCKEY: Belfast Giants announce six signings

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have added six signings for the 2018/19 season at Monday’s exclusive Season Ticket Holder event at The SSE Arena.

New arrival in Belfast Lewis Hook joins the returning Colin Shields, Stephen Murphy, Mark Garside, Dustin Johner and Jonathan Ferland.

The Odyssey Trust also announced that they have awarded a testimonial to Stephen Murphy in recognition of outstanding service to the organisation.

The 2018/19 season will be the netminder’s tenth with the Giants.

Head Coach Adam Keefe has added experience to the 2018/19 roster with Colin Shields, Stephen Murphy and Mark Garside making it eleven, ten and nine seasons in teal respectively with eleven major titles between the three.

Dustin Johner and Jonathan Ferland both make it two seasons in-a-row in Belfast with Lewis Hook, formerly of the Milton Keynes Lightning, a new arrival to the Giants organisation for 2018/19.