ICE HOCKEY: Belfast Giants Brendan Connolly orders a treble against Dundee Stars

A Brendan Connolly hat-trick gave the Stena Line Belfast Giants an important 6-4 win against the Dundee Stars on Valentine’s Day.

Connolly’s treble, a double from Darcy Murphy and Blair Riley’s powerplay strike gave the Giants the league win.

It was the Dundee side who broke the deadlock when Adam Harding netted the only goal in the opening period.

He was assisted by Jordan Cownie and Jimmy Jensen at 14:03 and the visitors held on to that lead as the Giants struggled to cause problems for the Stars.

Then Brendan Connolly’s double saw the Giants storm into a middle period lead.

The first one came at 24:37 when he was assisted by Brandon Benedict and Blair R.

And then he struck again at 30:33 with a powerplay strike assisted by Jackson Whistle.

Jimmy Jensen equalised for the Stars at 31:43, assisted by Jordan Cownie and Cody Carlson.

But then Darcy Murphy restored the Giants one goal lead, assisted by Dustin Johner, at 32:48.

Anthony Mastrodicasa levelled for the visitors with a powerplay goal at 39:44, assisted by player/coach Omar Pacha and it really was a case of game on.

Giants captain Blair Riley grabbed the go-ahead goal at 48:37 with a fine finish on the powerplay.

He was assisted by Darcy Murphy and David Rutherford, who were both having good games,

Jimmy Jensen gave the Stars another equalising goal at 53:14, assisted by Brian Hart and Malcolm Gould.

It was Darcy Murphy who would net the game winning goal. Murphy finished off a nice powerplay move at 57:39, assisted by David Rutherford and Blair Riley.

Brendan Connolly completed his hat-trick with a fine empty-net finish which secured the home win, assisted by Kevin Raine at 59:32.

The Giants return to league action on Saturday and Sunday against the Edinburgh Capitals and Milton Keynes Lighting respectively.

Tickets are now on sale online at ticketmaster.ie as well as from the Arena Box Office either in person or by calling (028) 9073 9074.