ICE HOCKEY: Belfast Giants close gap at top with victory over Fife

The Belfast Giants showed their fighting spirit as they secured a hard-fought 6-4 victory against Fife Flyers at the SSE Arena.

The Giants have now moved to within five points of Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils, who have two games in hand.

The home side roared into a 4-0 lead in the second period but Fife refused to go down without a fight and twice closed the deficit to within a goal.

It was left to Jonathan Ferland to secure a stunning win with 48 seconds on the clock.

David Rutherford bagged a brace in the first period and the Giants were in control after two more goals from Ferland and Steve Saviano.

Fife, though, hit three goals in the second period and utilised goalkeeper Andy Iles in the final minute, but Ferland wrapped up the points.

The Giants face Manchester Storm tomorrow (face-off 4pm).