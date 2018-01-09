ICE HOCKEY: Belfast Giants hit seven past Fife Flyers

The Belfast Giants are through to the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup after a magnificent 7-0 win over the Fife Flyers in Tuesday night’s quarter-final second leg clash at the SSE Arena.

Adam Keefe’s team went into the game tied at 3-3 with the Scottish team but Fife had no answer to an imperious display by the Giants who completed a 10-3 aggregate victory in emphatic fashion.

They led 2-0 after the first period, doubled their advantage in the second and added three more for good measure in the final 20 minutes.

The win last night earns them a two-legged Cup semi-final encounter with the Nottingham Panthers, who beat Belfast on penalties in the 2014 decider which was the Giants’ last appearance in the showpiece.

The teams meet in a double-header dress rehearsal at the SSE Arena at the weekend as the Giants turn their attention to their Elite League title bid.

In last night’s game, the hosts led 2-0 at the first intermission and had more or less put the tie to bed by the end of the second period after adding two more goals to end Fife’s eight-game winning streak.

Steve Saviano put the Giants ahead on the night.

Brendan Connolly doubled the home team’s lead with a wrist shot.

Five minutes after the resumption, Giants captain Riley left Fife with a mountain to climb when he made it 3-0 on a power-play after assists from David Rutherford and Connolly.

Jonathan Ferland added a fourth goal near the end of the second period after a flowing move.

Colin Shields then got in on the act when he ended any slim hopes that the Flyers had of winning the tie when he scored number five after being set up by Saviano with just over 15 minutes left.

Further goals followed from David Rutherford (48:33) who then set up Darcy Murphy (52:43) as the Giants sealed their place in the last four after a hugely impressive display which will boost confidence ahead of the weekend league games against Nottingham.