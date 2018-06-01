ICE HOCKEY: Belfast Giants sign goalie

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have signed goalie Tyler Beskorowany for the 2018/19 season.

The former DEL Goalie of the Year will be familiar to Belfast fans having played 15 games with the Edinburgh Capitals during 2017/18.

Beskorowany effectively ended the Giants Elite League title hopes when he turned away 36 shots in a man of the match performance in Belfast during February’s 4-2 win for the Capitals.

Beskorowany said: m“I got in contact with Steve Thornton and Adam Keefe - we were all on the same page with regards to our ambitions moving forward. The Giants are a tremendous organisation and I could not be happier to move to Belfast.”

“I will start my pre-season training this month so that I will be prepared for training camp in August. I will be ready to go and be in good form to get the season going in Belfast.”