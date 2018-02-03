ICE HOCKEY: Devils avenge loss to Belfast Giants

BELFAST GIANTS 2 CARDIFF DEVILS 3

Joey Martin's goal with 2:45 left in overtime gave the Cardiff Devils a 3-2 win over the Belfast Giants at the SSE Arena and moved the Welsh side closer to retaining their Elite League title.

After splitting the double-header over the weekend following Friday night's win for the Giants on penalties, the Devils remain seven points clear with a game in hand.

The Giants will re-focus for Wednesday night's second leg of the Challenge Cup semi-final where they take a 5-1 lead into the game over Nottingham Panthers.