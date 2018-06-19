ICE HOCKEY: Josh Roach and Kendall MCFaull sign for Belfast Giants

The Stena Line Belfast Giants are pleased to announce the arrival of Josh Roach and Kendall McFaull for next season.

Both players spent the 2017/18 season in Canada with the University of Saskatchewan.

Roach, a 25 year old forward from Canada, spent the previous five seasons in Saskatchewan and in 2017/18 posted 36 goals and 75 assists, good for 111 points in 130 games.

The 6’1” Roach was named to the CIS West First All-Star team as well as the CIS All-Canadian Second Team.

The forward, who will wear #77 for the Giants and is also capable of playing defence, was awarded the CIS West UBC Hockey Alumni Trophy for Sportsmanship and Ability.

McFaull, a 26 year old with a right shot, also spent five years in Saskatchewan and was drafted in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, 155th overall, in the sixth round by the former Atlanta Thrashers, now Winnipeg Jets.

The 6’3” defenceman, who will wear 2 for the Giants, posted 13 goals and 26 assists, good for 39 points in 139 games.

The 2017/18 season saw McFaull named to the CIS West Second All-Star team for a second consecutive season and he was awarded the Dr. Randy Gregg Award for the CIS ‘Outstanding Student Athlete’.

Prior to his time in Saskatchewan, McFaull spent five years with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL with two years as assistant captain and then captained the side in his final year before being called up to the AHL’s Oklahoma City Barons.

Roach said: “Steve Thornton reached out, made a good pitch and I was really happy to accept the offer. I am looking forward to get going in August and the new experience in Belfast. I am very competitive and I am willing to do whatever it takes to bring more success to the Giants this season.”