ICE HOCKEY: Paul Swindlehurst has signed for the Belfast Giants

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have signed Paul Swindlehurst.

The 25 year old defenceman joins the Giants after helping Team GB earn promotion to Pool A following their second successive gold medal.

Swindlehurst - from Blackrod in England - becomes the 195th Giant and joins Jim Vandermeer and Mark Garside on the blueline for the 2018/19 Elite League season.

The defenceman spent the previous two seasons with the Manchester Storm and helped the side to the Patton Conference title last season.

Previously, Swindlehurst had spells with the Nottingham Panthers and Dundee Stars in the Elite League. In 2014 Paul earned a call-up to the rookie squad for the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks.

Swindlehurst spent the Summer of 2016 with the Sydney Ice Dogs where he led the league in scoring for defencemen.

Swindlehurst said: “Everything Adam Keefe said were the right things for me.

“I wanted a change, new scenery and I wanted a challenge.

“Adam Keefe wants to work with me and help my game.

“From speaking to other players, I know that Keefer helps young guys get better.

“I want to build my game, improve and become the best player I can be and through Adam Keefe and the Belfast Giants, I believe that is possible.

“I am excited about coming to Belfast and the challenge of playing there,

“Belfast is a great place to play hockey and everyone I have asked about the place have been raving in theie reviews. I can’t wait to get started.”