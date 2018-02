Belfast Giants beat the Cardiff Devils 4-3 after penalties in the first of a weekend double-header between the top two teams in the Elite League.

The win closes the gap at the top of the table to six points after a controversial end to the game.

The Giants thought they had won with 1.6 seconds of overtime remaining when Spiro Goulakos's shot went in off the crossbar but the goal was disallowed.

Darcy Murphy scored in the shootout to earn a vital win for the home side.