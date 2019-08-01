Instonians eye some revenge in Challenge Cup

Instonians will enter their fifth Gallagher Challenge Cup final in the span of 10 years on Friday when they take on CIYMS at The Green.

The Shaw’s Bridge side will undoubtedly have revenge on their minds with their last two outings in the showpiece decider ending in defeat to the same opposition in 2015 and 2017.

No team has reached more finals this decade now than Instonians, with their last triumph coming in 2012 when James Shannon scored 99* and inspired them to a eight-wicket victory over North Down.

Their Premier League campaign hasn’t gone quite to plan so far this season as they sit joint-bottom on points with Muckamore, but captain Andrew White believes that has allowed his squad to express themselves and show freedom in knockout matches.

“We are very excited for it (the final),” said White.

“The cup runs have been brilliant for us this year because of our disappointing start in the league campaign.

“They have allowed us to ease off in terms of expectation and pressure and just play without too much impact in terms of a league position.

“We have probably played our best cricket in the cup competitions and we will try go into Friday’s game, albeit a cup final, with the same attitude as we have done in the other games.”

White is no stranger to the big occasion having played in nine finals throughout his career to date, scoring five half-centuries along the way for North Down and more recently Instonians.

“When I first moved to North Down, these were very much the games you wanted to play in.

“There were pictures in the North Down clubhouse of the likes of Robin Haire lifting the trophy and I watched finals when I was younger, so it meant it was always something I wanted to do.

“It was part of the North Down ethos that cup finals were massive occasions and everybody wanted to get there.

“Having made the move to Instonians, they hadn’t played in a cup final in probably 40/50 years, so getting to a cup final was big.

“We have now played in quite a few and won a few, and the young team is all hungry to win.”

The likes of Murray Commins, Josh Manley, Ollie Metcalfe, James Hunter and James Metcalfe will all be playing in their first Challenge Cup final, but White feels they are all suited to the big occasion.

“Young lads don’t need an awful lot of advice these days in terms of big games.

“They are used to playing in them and they will take it as another game.

“As long as they prepare properly, I have no fears of how they’ll perform. it’s a case of going out and taking on the challenge in front of them.”

Andrew White gives us a run-down on the Instonians squad:

Nikolai Smith - A stalwart of this squad who performs consistently year after year. Has often been the cornerstone of the teams success as well and won’t be fazed by the big occasion.

Ollie Metcalfe - Continues to impress with his ability to open the batting against good attacks and plays some really eye-catching innings. A great 100 in the Irish Senior Cup illustrates that potential.

Murray Commins - Left-handed batsman who oozes class. Loves to bat for long periods and when he does it usually results in match-winning performances.

Shane Getkate - Genuine match winner with bat and ball. Shane has had a positive introduction to international cricket this year and his consistency in club cricket has been superb.

Rob McKinley - Has bounced back after a serious knee injury and has found some excellent rhythm in recent weeks. Can bat effectively depending on the situation and is a real cornerstone of the team.

James Hunter - A match-winning performance in the semi-final, underlining his potential that we all know he possesses. Gives the squad an important left-arm seam option and excellent in the field.

Ben Rose - Has worked hard during the winter and become a really dependable member of the team. His off-spin bowling is becoming better and better, and he regularly picks up big wickets.

Josh Manley - A fantastic young man who has brought energy and outstanding skills to the bowling attack. Ripped through the Waringstown top-order, outlining his ability.

James Metcalfe (WK) - Still a young man but performs with consistency behind the stumps and can contribute valuable runs down the order. Potentially a future captain.

James Magee - A senior figure now in the squad who has the ability to bowl devastating spells on his day. His performance against North Down in the first round was outstanding.

Matthew Humphreys - One of the young brigade at Instonians who has shown glimpses of his potential with two fifties this season. Bowls exciting left-arm.