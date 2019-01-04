Instonians move to top of Ulster Premier League after victory over South Antrim

Instonians moved to the top of the Ulster Premier League after a 2-0 win over South Antrim at Shaw’s Bridge.

Ben Palmer broke the deadlock in the 45th minute after a great run by Mikey Watt and William Robinson sealed the win with a penalty corner strike 12 minutes from the final whistle.

A Jordan Robinson hat-trick enabled Mossley to temporarily go to the top of the standings following a 4-1 win over North Down at the Glade on Thursday night.

After a scoreless first half, Robinson netted a tap in at the far post shortly after the restart to break the deadlock.

Then after missing a gilt-edged chance to double their lead, Mossley conceded an equaliser as Andy McKibbin converted a penalty corner with a drag flick.

The hosts then scored three times in the last seven minutes, Robinson with a clinical execution, after rounding the keeper, to make it 2-1.

Ryan Lyall added a third goal with a sliding finish before Simon Todd’s assist found Robinson, who completed his hat-trick.

On Saturday, Kilkeel have the chance of leapfrogging Inst, as the champions take on Civil Service.