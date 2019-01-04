Instonians move to top of Ulster Premier League after victory over South Antrim

Instonians's Ben Palmer was on target against South Antrim.
Instonians moved to the top of the Ulster Premier League after a 2-0 win over South Antrim at Shaw’s Bridge.

Ben Palmer broke the deadlock in the 45th minute after a great run by Mikey Watt and William Robinson sealed the win with a penalty corner strike 12 minutes from the final whistle.

A Jordan Robinson hat-trick enabled Mossley to temporarily go to the top of the standings following a 4-1 win over North Down at the Glade on Thursday night.

After a scoreless first half, Robinson netted a tap in at the far post shortly after the restart to break the deadlock.

Then after missing a gilt-edged chance to double their lead, Mossley conceded an equaliser as Andy McKibbin converted a penalty corner with a drag flick.

The hosts then scored three times in the last seven minutes, Robinson with a clinical execution, after rounding the keeper, to make it 2-1.

Ryan Lyall added a third goal with a sliding finish before Simon Todd’s assist found Robinson, who completed his hat-trick.

On Saturday, Kilkeel have the chance of leapfrogging Inst, as the champions take on Civil Service.