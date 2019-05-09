International sprinter Amy Foster retires

Amy Foster, one of Northern Ireland and Ireland’s most successful sprinters has announced her retirement after an outstanding international career that has spanned 15 years and included multiple International appearances.

Her appearances include the European Junior Championships (2005, 2007 & 2009), Commonwealth Games (2010, 2014 & 2018), European Championships (2010, 2012, 2014 & 2016) as well as European Indoor Championships (2013) and World Indoor Championships (2018).

Remarkably consistent at the highest level, Amy finishes with a Top 10 100m career average of 11.44, just 0.04 off her NI record of 11.40 set in 2014.

Amy is a three times Commonwealth Games semi-finalist in Delhi 2010, Glasgow 2014 and most notably Gold Coast 2018 where she took a number of world class scalps to hugely outperform her pre-event ranking and almost make the final, finishing 10th.

Amy was also a finalist at two World University Games in 2011 (Shenzen, China) and 2013 (Kazan, Russia) in the 200m (7th) and 100m (5th) respectively.

Amy, who has won 9 Irish National sprint titles, retires as the Irish Indoor 60m record holder, with an astonishing 7.27 set in Dublin last year.

Meanwhile The Mary Peters Track will be the Mecca for Miling today with the Run a Mile for Mary festival with all proceeds going to the Mary Peters Trust.

The programme opens at 3 p.m.

With a series of fun miles which can be run,jogged or walked.

Each finisher will receive a certificate of participation.

There will be a special Celebrity Media Mile at 6 o’clock. Lady MaryPeters will be in attendance.

Next will be Junior U10 and U12 races followed by a series of chip timed events from 10 minute to 5 minute milers.

At 8 45 there will be a Wheelchair Mile followed at 8 52 by Elite Women and B Elite Men with the meeting climaxing at 9 with A Elite Men.