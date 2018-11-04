Ireland beat England in 4 Nations hockey tournament

Ireland defeated England 4-3 in a shoot-out in the 4 Nations Tournament, in Valencia.

The game came to life in the second half with two goals inside the opening six minutes. Barry Middleton broke down the right-hand side and sent the ball across the circle for Zachary Wallace to score at the back post.

But minutes later and Eugene Magee’s deflection was the equaliser from a superb pass from Michael Robson.

England were perhaps lucky to take the lead in the 49th from a penalty corner drag by Luke Taylor as the ball didn’t appear to leave the circle on the push out.

But Sean Murray drew the game level in the 56th minute with a close-range shot following a great run and pass by Shane O’Donoghue.

With the game at 2-2 when the final whistle sounded, sending the game to a shootout to decide the final placings.

Eugene Magee, Alan Sothern, O’Donoghue and Daragh Walsh all got on the scoresheet, combined with two super saves from David Fitzgerald, to secure the victory.