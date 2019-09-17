Ireland cruise to four-wicket win over Scotland

A new-look Ireland side put in a confident performance in cruising to a four-wicket win over Scotland in the GS Holding T20I Tri-Series at Malahide Cricket Club today.

Scottish captain Kyle Coetzer won the toss and chose to bat first under sunny skies.

Andrew Balbirnie of Ireland plays a shot during the T20 International Tri Series match between Ireland and Scotland at Malahide Cricket Club

Ireland had two debutants today, 19-year old batter Harry Tector and 21-year old speedster David Delany both received their caps from Alan Lewis (former Irish international captain) and Andrew Poynter (former Irish international) respectively.

The opening pair of Coetzer and George Munsey were looking to follow up there double-hundred stand against Netherlands yesterday, but on 10 it was Coetzer who fell first, clean bowled by Boyd Rankin.

Rankin claimed 3-29 from his four overs, and led the attack with a display of line and length that the Scots found difficult to get away.

Leg-spinner Gareth Delany acquitted himself well despite the Scottish batsmen looking to score quickly, and finished with 2-31, including a diving caught and bowled dismissal late on.

Scotland finished on 193-7 from their 20 overs – with Calum MacLeod top scoring with 72 from 42 balls.

In response, Ireland’s openers Kevin O’Brien (17 from nine balls) and Gareth Delany (52 from 28 balls) posted an opening stand of 57 from just 25 balls.

Delany went on to hit his maiden international half-century in only his third match.

Andy Balbirnie continued to pile on the runs, with a big-hitting 64 from 32 balls (including three sixes), and despite a few late wickets the Irish side cruised to victory with 14 balls to spare –

Mark Adair smashing the last ball to the long-off boundary to complete the run chase.

Ireland lead the table at the halfway mark.

The next match in the GS Holding T20I Tri-Series is between Ireland and Netherlands today at 1.30pm, with free entry to all fans and a livestream broadcast available via Cricket Ireland’s Youtube channel.