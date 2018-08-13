IRELAND: Hockey funding boost after World Cup silver

Ireland’s World Cup silver lining has led to a golden funding boost for the sport.

Confirmation yesterday arrived that Hockey Ireland can expect additional funding of 500,000 euros within the 1.75m euros allocation towards high performance sport.

A landmark run in the women’s World Cup left Ireland losing out to defending champions the Netherlands in the London final after making history by reaching the main event.

Announcing the funding, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross, T.D, said: “We have seen some truly extraordinary achievements over the past few weeks, with medal success for our women’s hockey team, as well as Irish rowers, sprinters, para-cyclists and gymnasts.

“Recognising the success of our sportsmen and women, who do so much to inspire Irish children and young people, I am delighted to announce this additional funding for high performance programmes across a range of sports.

“As I indicated previously, a significant proportion – some €500,000 – of this funding is being allocated to Hockey Ireland and I have no doubt that they will continue to build upon their remarkable successes of recent years.”

Hockey Ireland CEO Jerome Pels described the boost as “a great addition”.

“Hockey Ireland is absolutely delighted with today’s announcement of additional funding of €500,000,” said the Hockey Ireland official. “This is a great addition to the already substantial high-performance funding we have received for 2018, which included a special grant for World Cup participation.

“We are very grateful for the continued support of Sport Ireland in providing funding, facilities and services that allow our players to play at the highest level of our sport.

“This is fantastic news helping hockey to progress towards Olympic Qualification and a good result in Tokyo.”

Other sports set to benefit include paralympics, athletics, rowing, badminton, cricket, golf, triathlon, martial arts, equestrian sports and boxing.