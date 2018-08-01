Ireland look to upset the odds again in World Cup semi-finals

Ireland have the chance again on Thurday to upset the world rankings and make it through to the semi-finals of the Women’s Hockey World Cup.

The battling Irish are the lowest ranked side remaining (16th), but they have upset the odds so far and they will be hoping to do the same against India this afternoon.

The girls in green will aim to seize their chance as the United States - seventh in the world - were beaten in the opening game, while India - who are tenth in the world - were defeated to seal a quarter-final berth with a game to spare.

A late goal from England – ranked second - failed to knock the Green Machine off top spot in Pool B.

And assistant coach Arlene Boyles is rightly proud of the “amazing achievement” of the side before today’s clash against India.

“The targets have been smashed,” she told RTÉ Sport.

“The biggest question we asked the girls was what do they want from the World Cup? That’s not set by management, that’s set by them.

“They are a self-driven group and fully aware of the effort that must go in order to be successful.

“To secure that win against India to qualify for the quarter-finals with the luxury of a game to spare was above where we thought we would be.

“The players have smiled their way through the competition and that won’t change.

“Now we have different goals. The enjoyment has not changed though, and that is what keeps these girls going.”