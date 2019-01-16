Ireland lose third game of Four-Match Test Series with Chile

Ireland were defeated 3-0 by Chile in Santiago in the third game of the Four Match Test Series.

The opening exchanges of this fixture weren’t hugely different to the previous two matches in the series with both teams taking some time to settle and create real chances on goal.

Lena Tice was on hand to loft aerial balls over the high Chilean press but the hosts defence kept the Irish attackers quiet.

Ali Meeke continued her good form and Hannah Matthews sent some long pinpoint passes into the danger zone but Claudia Schuler was hand to make the saves when needed.

There was little to separate the teams in the possession stats but two converted penalty corners were the difference for Chile going into the half.

Camila Caram fired a straight shot from the top of the circle in the 21st minute to put her side in front and Manuela Urroz doubled the lead with another well worked penalty corner routine.

Ireland weren’t without chances of their own and replied by winning a penalty corner a minute later but Roisin Upton didn’t fully connect with her shot and the chance went amiss.

Efforts on goal were few and far between in the second half with much of the game taking place in midfield or being passed around the respective backlines waiting for an opening that rarely appeared.

Chile extended their lead via their third successful penalty corner routine, this time Maria Maldonado adding her name to the scoresheet.

The Green Army chased a goal of their own but an effort off the post and another cleared from the line with Schuler beat summed up the small margins of the game that saw Chile convert three penalty corners and walk away victorious.

IRELAND: E Murphy, A Naughton, Y O’Byrne, A Elliott, S Barr, E Tice, R Upton, N Daly, S Hawkshaw, D Duke, B Barr

Subs: N Evans (Captain), R Maguire, A McFerran, H Matthews, S Torrans, A Meeke, G Frazer.