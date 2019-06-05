Ireland’s James Shannon unavailable for selection due to ‘personal issues’

James Shannon is currently unavailable to play in international or domestic cricket, Cricket Ireland have confirmed.

In a statement issued to the News Letter on Wednesday afternoon, Cricket Ireland said the Ireland batsman and Northern Knights star had been given a period of leave to “overcome some recent personal issues”.

James Shannon playing for Instonians before his move to Phoenix

Mark Rausa, head of Physiotherapy and Medical Services said: “James Shannon is currently unavailable for international or domestic selection due to being granted a short period of leave from cricketing duties to overcome some recent personal issues.

“During this time, James is being fully supported by Cricket Ireland and is receiving all of the specialist help he requires for a speedy recovery.”

Shannon, who didn’t play for the Northern Knights in their one-day defeat by the North West Warriors last week or in the weather-affected three-day fixture between the sides, announced earlier this year that he was leaving boyhood club Instonians to join Phoenix in Dublin.

However, there have been reports that the move has not worked out and that the centrally contracted player’s future in Leinster is uncertain.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a return to Shaw’s Bridge, but it is understood that nothing has been confirmed as yet.

Shannon’s most eye-catching performance for Ireland so far came against India at Malahide last summer when he top scored with a blistering 60 off 35 balls against Virat Kohli’s team.