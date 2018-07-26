Ireland’s Megan Frazer up for World Cup test against India

Ireland’s Megan Frazer says they are now focused on their second World Cup match against India today after their sensational opening victory against the USA earlier this week.

Ireland defeated the USA 3-1 in their opening encounter and if Ireland can win the Pool B match against India today they will qualify for the knockout stages with a group game remaining.

But Frazer says the victory over the much-fancied USA - with goals coming from Deirdre Duke who got two and Shirley McKay - is a distant memory.

“We won’t really think about the result against the USA. We will just think about this game and think about our processes.

“I think it is all about our preparation because we prepared so well for the USA game and that is what we will look to do again.

“And hopefully we will get the same result but by no means will we sit back and rely on a past result to get us through the next game against a very good side,” said to BBC NI

And team-mate Lizzie Colvin is looking forward to facing the challenge of India as they look to reach the knock-out stage with a game to spare.

“We know the job is not done yet and we know this is a marathon and not a sprint.

“We know we have the tools to beat India as we beat them last year.

“We know they are a good side and we know that we have to bring our best game. The aim is to put on a really good performance and the result will look after itself.”