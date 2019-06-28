Ireland’s Shane Getkate getting his rewards for hard work

Instonians all-rounder Shane Getkate marked his call-up to Ireland’s ODI and Twenty20 squads with another three wickets for the Northern Knights in a dominant Inter-Provincial Cup seven-wicket win yesterday over Leinster Lightning.

The 27-year-old will be hoping to add to the six international caps he earned in February after being included in both squads for six matches in two formats against Zimbabwe next month at Bready and Stormont.

He took 11 wickets in the span of three Twenty20 matches at the recent Inter-Pro festival at Pembroke - alongside 49 with the bat against Munster Reds - and followed it up with another stellar performance in a 50-over triumph over the Lightning.

His club captain, Andrew White, is also Ireland men’s head of selectors and he paid tribute to the ‘perseverance’ shown by Getkate.

“I see a massive difference in him over the past 12 to 18 months,” said White. “He is somebody that has worked incredibly hard, and going back over the past couple of winters there wouldn’t be many that have worked harder.

“A lot of it, like all guys who reach the top, is behind the scenes and credit to him for sticking at it.

“He has been part of the Ireland A or Wolves side for some time and he’s coming through now.

“He has been consistent with bat and ball in the club game, has carried that into the Wolves game and can hopefully keep it going next week for Ireland.

“The greatest attribute he has shown is perseverance.

“In today’s society, so many young people want things handed to them here and now, but he has shown the perseverance which has undoubtedly been the difference for him - and now he gets the rewards for that.”

The Shaw’s Bridge outfit face three massive games in as many days this weekend - with today’s Twenty20 Cup semi-final against CIYMS followed up by a Gallagher Challenge Cup quarter-final away to Waringstown and a Premier League clash against CSNI on Sunday.

One player that will be crucial through the busy schedule is Josh Manley - a South African all-rounder that has started life in the NCU in fantastic fashion.

“He has brought a lot of energy and has been key to the last couple of victories - especially the Irish Senior Cup one down in Dublin,” added White. “He put in an outstanding all-round performance.

“We have been missing players over the last year and a half with injuries and we always knew we would need another senior player in there to help us through, so he has done well since he came in.”

Instonians have performed well in white-ball cricket, having sealed comfortable wins over North Down, Cork County and Rush and White is looking forward to another big clash with Waringstown.

“After a slow start in the league, the cups were a bit of light relief,” he said. “I’m still not sure what sort of side we will put out, but any 11 that take to the field for Instonians will be chomping at the bit to get a win.

“It’ll be no different this weekend, especially with it being Waringstown which is always hotly contested and this will be no different.”

Having lost three consecutive matches in the league, White will be looking to get a first win on the board and has set his targets on getting momentum in the red-ball competition.

“Our primary aim will be just to get that first win on the board and go on a run from there,” he added. “The confidence is high in the camp - we have put in some good performances in recent weeks and it’s a shame the weather has meant we haven’t got out as much as we would have wanted to.

“Some of the boys are still playing a lot of cricket though to make sure they’re in good nick.”