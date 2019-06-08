Ireland's Shirley McCay gives her reaction after the 2-1 success over Malaysia Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Ireland made the perfect start to the group phase of the FIH Series final at Banbridge on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Malaysia. Bethany Barr and Katie Mullan scored as the Irish got an important three points on the board at Havelock Park. They are due to play Czech Republic on Sunday at 3pm. Ireland's Shirley McCay has a shot on goal against Malaysia Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran gives her reaction following the win over Malaysia at Banbridge