Ireland women will step out on Saturday for the first time in a World Cup semi-final following shoot-out success over India.

The thrilling 3-1 penalty shoot-out triumph marked a dream finish to the hard-fought quarter-final - setting up as a result a last-four clash with Spain on Saturday from 4.30.

Ireland keeper Ayeisha McFerran produced a series of smart stops in the shootout - with Roisin Upton, Ali Meeke and Chloe Watkins each converting to mark the memorable win.

