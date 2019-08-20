Ireland slump to heavy defeat against Germany

Ireland were defeated 5–0 by Germany in their final pool match of the Euro Hockey Championships in Antwerp.

Ireland had a promising start with Daragh Walsh securing a penalty corner for Ireland in the second minute of the game, but German keeper Aly was able to keep Shane O’Donoghue’s drag flick from crossing the line and putting Ireland on the scoreboard.

Germany went on to score two goals from two penalty corners from Wellen and Grambusch in the opening quarter.

Opportunities from Ireland came from Eugene Magee and Kirk Shimmins, but with both going wide and hitting the side of the goal the score remained Ireland 0–2 Germany.

The second quarter saw Germany dominate in the opening minutes, forcing Ireland to play defensively.

A penalty corner to Germany in the final second of the quarter was well saved by Ingram to ensure the score remained the same as the sides broke for half time.

In the second quarter, Ireland gained momentum throughout and this was clear as the sides met again after half time.

Jamie Carr was on form with a number of excellent saves in the third quarter.

German defence was strong in the final quarter as Ireland secured two penalty corners, neither converting to a goal.

Germany continued to apply pressure and secured a further three goals in the final five minutes, with the last goal coming from a penalty corner.

“It’s a disappointing scoreline obviously,” said captain Jonathan Bell.

“We were in the game for large parts of the match, and we were still on the hunt at half-time. Obviously two nil is a long way back when you’re playing someone like Germany, but if we’d got it to two one it could have been a different game.”

The Irish Men now enter the relegation pool with Scotland and England.

Next up, the Irish Women will take on Germany in their final pool game on Wednesday at 10:15am.