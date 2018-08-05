Ireland suffer World Cup final heartache after incredible tournament

Ireland’s incredible World Cup journey was brought to a dramatic halt by the Netherlands in Sunday’s final at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.

The Dutch secured the title for a record eighth time following their 6-0 win over the Irish, who won the hearts of the fans after their fairytale journey to the final.

A devastating seven minute spell around the half time break saw the Netherlands find the net four times and end the Irish hopes of an upset.

Lidewij Welten, Kelly Jonker, Kitty van Male, Malou Pheninckx, Marloes Keetels and Caia van Maasakker all scored for the Dutch, who have extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 32 matches.

Despite the defeat, Ireland are expected to climb up to 10th in the world rankings for the first time.