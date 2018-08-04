Ireland v Netherlands: time and TV channel for Women’s Hockey World Cup final

Ireland have booked their place in the Women's Hockey World Cup final with the Netherlands standing between them and a place in the history books.

Ireland through to World Cup final after beating Spain

UCD student Gillian Pinder was the hero on Saturday afternoon as the team stunned Spain in sudden death shootout win.

Ireland, who were the second-lowest ranked country going into the tournament, have been propelled to the showpiece helped by some magnificent displays from Ulster girls Katie Mullan, Shirley McCay, Ayeisha McFerran and Zoe Wilson.

Holland, however, will be heavy favourites in the London showdown. The Dutch have won the competition a staggering seven times and are expected to be relentless in their pursuit of an eighth title.

The game against Ireland will be their fifth successive final.

But Graham Shaw’s Ireland, who have already sent Spain and India packing, have excelled themselves and are in the final on merit. They will be giving everything they’ve got to maintain the phenomenal momentum that has propelled them thus far, and a win for the girls in green would certainly send shockwaves around the hockey world.

Here are the essential details you need to know ahead of the final.

What time does it start?

The game gets under way in London at 4:30pm on Sunday (August 5).

Is it on TV?

Yes. You can watch the match live on BT Sport and it will also be screened by RTE