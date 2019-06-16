Ireland women denied clean sweep by Korea in FIH Series Final at Banbridge

IRELAND 1 KOREA 3

Ireland failed to secure a clean sweep at the FIH Series Finals staged at Havelock Park, Banbridge.

In Sunday's final Korea were 3-1 winners over the hosts in front of a sell-out crowd.

Both sides had already secured places in the Olympic Qualifying tournaments last this year having reached the final.

But it was to be the Koreans who took FIH Series Final honours with a deserved victory.

After a tight opening half, Kim Hyunji made the breakthrough on 46 minutes before Cheon Eunbi doubled the lead.

Nicci Daly's late goal ensured a tense finish before Kang Jina sealed the win at Ireland pushed forward.