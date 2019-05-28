Irish Senior and National cup draws

The draws have been made for the second round of both the Irish Senior and National Cups.

Holders and six-times winners Waringstown travel to 2002 champions Malahide, while two times winners Merrion face a tough tie at CIYMS.

There's an Leinster tie with Pembroke entertaining two-times champions The Hills, while also in Dublin Leinster host Strabane, Rush take on Instonians and Clontarf have home advantage against Carrickfergus.

There are two first round ties to be decided on Sunday, with Bready awaiting the winners of the Phoenix v Eglinton game, while CSNI will travel to either North Down or Donemana.

In The National Cup, there's an all NW tie as Ardmore play Killyclooney at The Bleachgreen, but the other two NW teams are on the road, with Fox Lodge at Ballymena and St Johnston at Midleton.

There are two all NCU clashes with Cregagh meeting Derriaghy and Laurelvale taking on Templepatrick, while Downpatrick travel to Terenure.

The other ties see North Kildare meeting Balbriggan, and Limerick hosting Railway Union.

The games will be played on Sunday June 16th with replays if needed scheduled for Sunday June 30th.

Irish Senior Cup Round Two

Pembroke v The Hills

CIYMS v Merrion

Rush v Instonians

Bready v Phoenix/Eglinton

Clontarf v Carrickfergus

North Down/Donemana v CSNI

Malahide v Waringstown

Leinster v Strabane

Irish National Cup Round Two

North Kildare v Balbriggan

Cregagh v Derriaghy

Terenure v Downpatrick

Ardmore v Killyclooney

Limerick v Railway Union

Midleton v St Johnston

Laurelvale v Templepatrick

Ballymena v Fox Lodge