Irish Tarmac Rally focus now turns to Donegal date

The 2018 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship moves into the second half of the season with the fourth round, the Joule Donegal International Rally this coming weekend.

The title is very much up for grabs with several drivers still in contention and the top three are only separated by two points after the recent Rally of the Lakes.

Championship leader Josh Moffett had a disappointing outing in Killarney where he was plagued by brake problems and could only finish sixth overall. This had the effect of cutting his championship lead from six points down to just one.

With the tough three day Donegal Rally on the horizon Josh will be hard pushed to maintain his championship lead.

Second placed Robert Barrable is only one point behind after a heroic drive in Killarney where he was unlucky not to win the event outright. Last year’s Donegal Rally wasn’t too kind to the Dublin driver when he crashed his Hyundai out on the opening day.

This year he has increased his speed on each round to date driving a Fiesta and if he stays out of trouble in Donegal he will fancy his chances of strengthening his championship challenge.

The reigning Tarmac Champion Sam Moffett has had a relatively low key defence of his title so far with two second places and a third in Killarney where he wasn’t quite able to match the pace of the leaders on a consistent basis.

Nonetheless he is only two points off the championship lead with Donegal being one of his stronger events in the past.

Sam is one of the few drivers competing for the championship that is a former winner of the event having tasted victory in 2013.

Johnny Greer lies fourth in the championship and although he is 15 points behind Moffett, he has adapted very well to driving a Fiesta instead of his usual Citroen this year.

Desi Henry is a further point behind Greer after a mixed year to date. However. a third place in Killarney moves him back into contention.