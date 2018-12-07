Irish team bidding for success at European Cross Country Championships

Nine local competitors are on the Irish team for Sunday’s European Cross Country Championships at Tilburg, Holland.

The Senior Ladies are led by Irish Champion Ciara Mageean who has been a Euro Medallist over 1,500 metres on the track.

Ann-Marie McGlynn, a close second in the Nationals, was the captain of the Bronze medal team in 2014 while Armagh girl Fionnuala Ross is the Scottish Half Marathon and 10k champion.

Olympic Steeplechaser Kerry O’Flaherty is in her seventh Euros. The side is completed by Sara Treacy and Michelle Finn.

Stephen Scullion, the 10,000 Gold Medallist, is in the Senior men’s side. Kevin Dooney is National Champion while Sean Tobin was 15th in the last Euros.

Ryan Foryth, who has been running well in the USA, is in the U23s with twins Eilish and Roisin Flanagan in the women’s U23s. City of Derry runner Fintan Stewart will go at U20.

Best chance of a medal will be from Sarah Healy of Blackrock who has already two track Euro medals. She leads the U20s who include Sophie O’Sullivan, daughter of multi gold medallist Sonia.

The action opens at 11 a.m. With races for U12, U14, U16 and U18 races for Boys and Girls. The Senior and Masters Ladies are at 12.20 with Senior and Masters Men at 1pm.

Local action on Saturday is at the mid-Ulster Sports Fields near Cookstown with the Mighty Oaks Cross Country event.