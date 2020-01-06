James Shannon quits all cricket at age 29

James Shannon’s decision to retire from Ireland internationals also includes club cricket, the News Letter understands.

Cricket Ireland announced on Monday morning that the 29-year-old Instonians batsman had retired from the game.

James Shannon batting for Instonians against North Down in 2017

But while the statement was not totally specific about his club cricket future, it is understood that Shannon has no plans to continue playing for boyhood club Instonians at any level.

It completes a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for one of the most gifted batsmen in Ireland, who in 2018 seemed to have a massive international future ahead of him when he struck 60 off 35 balls against India in a T20 International at Malahide.

However, he became plagued by injuries and a move to play his club cricket with Phoenix in Dublin at the start of the 2019 season did not work out.

Shannon returned to Instonians in the middle of last summer, but struggled for runs before withdrawing from selection.

Shannon said in a statement: “I am today retiring from all levels of cricket, which will allow me to concentrate my focus on my next career move.

“I would like to thank Cricket Ireland, and all the coaches and players I have worked with over the years for the opportunity to represent my country. It is something that I will cherish forever. Wearing the jersey was always my dream, and it was something I never took for granted. I wish the team all the success for the future and I will be a keen supporter of all things Irish Cricket.”

Shannon also captained of the Northern Knights and his top score for the franchise was 140 from 165 balls against Leinster Lightning in 2017.