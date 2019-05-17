James Tennyson looking for title fights at Lightweight before Europa Hotel showdown

James Tennyson is looking to progress through the ranks of the lightweight division in the coming months after winning his fight at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on Saturday night.

The Belfast fighter took on Tevin Farmer for the IBF Super-featherweight World title in Boston last year and came up a bit short in his bid to claim Farmer’s belt.

After that loss Tennyson moved up a weight division and in his first fight at the weight he dispatched Garry Neale at the Ulster Hall earlier this year.

And now ‘The Assassin’ is looking to get back on the verge of a title shot in the coming months.

“I am looking to get big fights this year and my manager Mark Dunlop is a work horse and he will working on a big fight and he knows the fights I am looking for.

“I am looking to put on a show at the Europa, get another win and take it from there,” added Tennyson.

Undefeated Feargal McCrory will headline the show as he takes on Elvis Gullien.

The John Breen trained McCrory looked good in his last outing and he will also have ambitions of fighting for a title later this year.

The line up includes Boxing Union Of Ireland Celtic Champion Victor Rabei, former world Karate and Kick Boxing Champion Cathy McAleer and Tommy McCarthy.

McCarthy lost in his last outing to Richard Riakporhe and he knows he has to deliver this time before time runs ou for the talented cruiserweight.

“I will have to grab this opportunity. I lost in my last fight so I have to get back to winning ways.

“I will have to bring my nasty side to Saturday night and get the job done.

“There are big fights out there for me but I have to deliver at the Europa Hotel,” he said.

Tickets are available on the door to night £45.00 & £50.00.