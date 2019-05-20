James Tennyson sets his sights on Joe Cordina

James Tennyson is looking for British and Commonwealth lightweight champion Joe Cordina after out gunning Brayan Mairena at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on Saturday night.

Tennyson (9st 10lb 9oz) hurt his rival several times in the first and second rounds before the towel was thrown in by Mairena’s (9st 10lb) corner to save him from more punishment.

It was a solid display from Tennyson and after stopping Garry Neale in his first outing at lightweight at the Ulster Hall on February 9, the Belfast puncher seems to be settling in nicely at his new weight. Tennyson said: “It was good to get the win and I stopped a guy who is pretty durable. He has been in with a few recognised guys so it was good to get the stoppage.

“When I was at featherweight and super-featherweight just cutting those extra few pounds at the end maybe cut my power a wee bit. At lightweight I am loads more comfortable. I feel fitter and stronger.

“I will now have a week off and then back to the gym. My manager Mark Dunlop will have something in the pipeline. I want to get another belt round my waist at lightweight - and the Commonwealth and British titles would be nice. But we will have to wait and see,” said Tennyson.

Also on the night Feargal McCrory (9st 7lb 5oz) blew away Elvis Gullian (9st 2lb) inside a round. It was a good performance from McCrory who is getting stronger and improves with every fight - but Elvis was not on song and McCrory will need to be tested more in his next outing.

McCrory said: “It was a good win but there are bigger tests ahead. I know that. We had a late change of opponent which is difficult - but we got the win. I don’t like calling people out. I really don’t. It is not in my nature. We can do it in a good way through our managers. And as long as the fight makes sense for me, we can make it happen.”

Cathy McAleer got another win on her record as she stopped Cristina Busuioc (8st 13lb) in the second round. McAleer (8st 7lb) is improving in every fight under the watchful eye on trainer John Breen and there is more to come from her in the future. It is obvious to see how veteran trainer Breen has slowed McAleer down since her debut and there is more thought and technique in her work these days and she remained composed to end the fight. And McAleer knows who she wants next after her success at the Europa Hotel.

“I want to thank the crowd and my sponsors first of all. I know Cristina fought Shannon Courtenay on Sky television and she took Courtenay the six rounds before losing on points. So I believe I have shown I have the ability to match Shannon Courtenay - or even better her - and I would love that fight next.

“I would like that fight but it is up to my coach and manager John Breen to decide what’s next for me but I want to win titles and soon,” said McAleer.

Cruiserweight Tommy McCarthy(14st 8lb) got back to winning ways as he stopped Jiri Svacina (14st 7lb) in the third round. McCarthy - who was stopped in his last outing by Richard Riakporhe - has ability but he seems to fight within himself which has held him back in the past. The Belfast lad however delivered more venom in his punches on Saturday night and he must know that time is running out if he wishes to achieve anything in the world of professional boxing. McCarthy said: “I am delighted. I wanted to get straight back at it after that last loss. I have got my fighting spirit back and I want to push on. I would like to have three or four fights this year. I want to stay busy and get another big fight.

The first fight of the night was Dublin’s Victor Rabei (10st 3lb) against Lesther Cantillano (9st 11lb 8oz). Rabei was on top in this one and won 40-36 on points.