James Tennyson wants back in the big time after Europa Hotel show

James Tennyson wants more world title action as he takes to the ring at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on Saturday night.

The Belfast lightweight will take part in the second MHD Promotions in association with A McLean Bookmakers show of 2019.

Tennyson lost to IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer in Boston last year and he is determined to get back to that level.

“I loved it and want more of it. It was a great experience - apart from the defeat - and I learned so much that night. Fighting for a world title is the pinnacle and I want to get back to that level.

“Once you have been there once, you want to be there again.

“I want a win at the Europa Hotel against Brayan Mairena and then start getting involved in big fights again before the end of this year.

“I would love a shot at the British title which is held by Joe Cordina.”

And promoter Mark Dunlop believes there is more to come from Tennyson.

“Its really hard to believe James is still only 25, he has achieved already what 99.9% of professional boxers never achieve and he is only getting warmed up.

“Facts are facts and he has done it the hard way earning great experience.”

Also on the bill are Feargal McCrory, former World Kick Boxing Champion Cathy McAleer, Belfast Cruiserweight Tommy McCarthy and Dublin’s Victor Rabei.

