James Tennyson would love shot at British and Commonwealth champion Joe Cordina

James Tennyson is looking for British and Commonwealth lightweight champion Joe Cordina after hammering Brayan Mairena at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on Saturday night

Tennyson hurt his rival several times in the first and second rounds before the towel was thrown in by Mairena's corner to save him from more punishment.

James Tennyson

It was a solid display from Tennyson and after stopping Garry Neale in his first outing at lightweight at the Ulster Hall on February 9, the Belfast puncher seems to be settling in nicely at his new weight.

And Tennyson now wants a shot at Cordina.