Joe Fitzpatrick and Stephen Webb to do battle at Devenish Complex

Belfast rivals Joe Fitzpatrick and Stephen Webb will go toe to toe at The Devenish on Saturday night.

Fitzpatrick - a Commonwealth Games silver medalist - has not fought since October 2017 but had amassed a record of 8-0 before then - while Webb has only had one outing as a professional.

And Fitzpatrick is determined to get his career back mon track after spending time in the boxing wilderness and he says he will deliver on Saturday night.

“I haven’t felt this good since the Commonwealth Games. After my daddy died, that was a big shock to everyone, but he’s with me every step of the way.

“Things will never be the same around the Immaculata club again and in my corner. I know what my daddy wanted out of me and I’m going to give him that. It’s been hard for everyone, but you try your best to get on with it.

“My daddy knew the ability I have, so it’s just about getting in there and showcasing it. I’m not going to lie to people, but I was on the verge of retirement.

“As for this fight I’m the better boxer; the stronger person; fitter and just have all the advantages. I’m going to turn him into a journeyman and I don’t care if he thinks that’s disrespectful.”

And Fitzpatrick’s comments have stung Webb who believes he is set to make Fitzpatrick eat his words as he has been sparring with James Tennyson, Feargal McCrory and Marco McCullough in the build-up to the fight.

“I thought what he said was very disrespectful and everything he says is ammunition for the night,” he warned.

“All I’ve said is that when I beat him, I don’t want him to go away and hang up his gloves.

“I want him to rebuild, come back and do well in the sport because he is a quality fighter.

“I was a late starter in boxing and people know I wasn’t giving it 100 per cent, but over the last year I’ve given it everything and I’m ready for whatever he has.

Training has gone well and I am ready.”