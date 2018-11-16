Joe Swail last ‘local’ to exit Northern Ireland Open

Belfast’s Joe Swail bowed out of the Northern Ireland Open on Thursday.

Fans at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall were to be left disappointed as the last the home contenders, Swail, went down 4-2 to Eden Sharav.

Meanwhile, Ronnie O’Sullivan continues to put off-the-table wranglings to one side as he pushed through to the quarter-finals.

The five-time world champion has spent most of the week debating the future of the sport - while not always being supporting of its governing body, World Snooker - but has taken none of that on the table with him.

He beat Tom Ford 4-0 yesterday afternoon to make the last 16 and then saw off Zhou Yuelong 4-1.

O’Sullivan plays David Gilbert in the quarters after his win over Lu Ning, while Mark Selby beat Martin O’Donnell to tee up a clash with Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

Judd Trump beat Luca Brecel 4-2 to book his place, while the evergreen Peter Ebdon remains a dangerous opponent, beating Li Hang 4-1.