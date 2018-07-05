Jonathan Boxill rejoins Belfast Giants

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have announced the return of Jonathan Boxill for the new Elite League season.

Boxill re-joins the Giants from the Milton Keynes Lightning.

Boxill, who quickly became a firm fans favourite in Belfast, posted 13 goals and ten assists, good for 23 points in 126 games played for the Giants during his previous spell.

The Team GB international player joined in 2015 following two seasons with the Nottingham Panthers, helping the side to the 2014 Challenge Cup title.

Jonathan Boxill speaking with Joel Neill, A View From The Bridge, on his return to Belfast: “I kept in touch with Steve Thornton, Adam Keefe and some of the team following my two seasons in Belfast and graduating from Ulster University.

“People know how I feel about the city and I am very happy to be back.

“Preparations are well underway for the new season and, thanks to Colin Shields, I have been training hard for 2018/19 - around my wedding preparations of course.

“I loved my time in Belfast, the fanbase is fantastic.

“I am excited to get here in early August and get the ball rolling.”