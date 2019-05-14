Jordan Smotherman extends stay at Belfast Giants

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have signed Jordan Smotherman for the organisation’s 20th anniversary season.

The American forward makes it two seasons in-a-row in Belfast - helping the Giants to the Elite League and Challenge Cup titles in 2018/19.

Smotherman signed in Belfast from the Iserlohn Roosters of Germany’s DEL and made an immediate impact - including scoring the memorable Challenge Cup Final game winning goal in overtime against the Guildford Flames.

Smotherman’s first season in teal was made the more impressive when, a few days prior to his arrival in Belfast - he changed his travel plans upon learning that the team had picked up an injury and arrived overnight in-time to face the Nottingham Panthers on Sunday 3rd February.

Coach Adam Keefe is glad to have him back.

“Jordan is a player we had been tracking for a while and it was great to have him hit the ground running in 2018/19 to contribute to the Elite League and Challenge Cup success.

“He is big forward who will bring offence and work ethic to our team.”