Jordan Smotherman extends stay at Belfast Giants

Belfast Giants' Jordan Smotherman pictured with the Elite Ice Hockey League trophy
Belfast Giants' Jordan Smotherman pictured with the Elite Ice Hockey League trophy

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have signed Jordan Smotherman for the organisation’s 20th anniversary season.

The American forward makes it two seasons in-a-row in Belfast - helping the Giants to the Elite League and Challenge Cup titles in 2018/19.

Smotherman signed in Belfast from the Iserlohn Roosters of Germany’s DEL and made an immediate impact - including scoring the memorable Challenge Cup Final game winning goal in overtime against the Guildford Flames.

Smotherman’s first season in teal was made the more impressive when, a few days prior to his arrival in Belfast - he changed his travel plans upon learning that the team had picked up an injury and arrived overnight in-time to face the Nottingham Panthers on Sunday 3rd February.

Coach Adam Keefe is glad to have him back.

“Jordan is a player we had been tracking for a while and it was great to have him hit the ground running in 2018/19 to contribute to the Elite League and Challenge Cup success.

“He is big forward who will bring offence and work ethic to our team.”