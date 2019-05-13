Josh Kelly to fight on Anthony Joshua’s undercard at Madison Square Garden in New York

Sunderland’s Josh Kelly will make his US debut against Philadelphia’s Ray Robinson on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight world title clash.

The 25-year-old will defend his WBA International welterweight crown before Joshua faces Andy Ruiz Jr. at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1.

Undefeated Kelly outclassed Poland’s Przemyslaw Runowski on his ring return at The O2 in London last month.

Kelly, who is undefeated in his nine professional fights, said: “To be boxing at the Mecca of boxing - Madison Square Garden - is pretty serious isn’t it.

“I’ve never been there before so I’m going to enjoy the experience and put a performance on.

“To be fighting at a venue like that so early on in my career is another box ticked on my journey.

“Things change and titles switch hands but the majority of world titles are held in the US at the moment so I could end up boxing there a lot more in the future.”