Keith Shiels claims Lisburn Half Marathon title

Keith Shiels regained the title that he last held in 2013 when he won the Coca Cola Lisburn HBC Half Marathon with a polished performance.

The Foyle Valley athlete was chased hard by former Ulster Schools champion Conal McCambridge from North Belfast with Daniel Stauber of Raheny taking third ahead of Beechmount pair Brendan Guiney and Niall Porter with Mallusk’s Mark Smith next.

Rachel Mitchell hit the front from the start of the ladies. She was over a minute clear of Karen Alexander at half distance and went on to win comfortably. Susan Smyth just got third ahead of Melissa Eccles. Jim Corbett and Paul Hannon came over the line together in the wheelchairs.

Chris Madden came out on top of a duel with Andrew Annett to take the 10K by just three seconds. Eoin Hughes was a good third with Eamon White, Stephen Wylie and Wesley McDowell making up the top six.

Jessica Craig took the ladies 10K from Rebecca Henderson. Sinead Murtagh was third.

Deborah Gilliland, Ciara Coffey and Liosa McKeown following.

David Kerr took the wheelchairs from Darryll Erwin. Pat O’Driscoll of North Down amazingly finished his 100th half marathon while Des Brownlie completed his 36th 10K at Lisburn.

There were almost 6,000 runners in the half marathon, 10k and fun run.

The 100 meters in next Tuesday’s Belfast International at the Mary Peters Track is shaping up to be a classic.

Commonwealth bronze medallist Leon Reid will face Paralympic gold medallist Jason Smyth and Aaron Sexton who followed his Irish Schools success with a senior 100 title.

Smyth has the fastest PB of 10.22 the same as Joshua Swaray of Senegal. Jordan Brooke of England, Michael Jakobczyk of Poland and Irish junior record holder Marcus Lawler will add to an enthralling line up.