Laura Graham takes honours at Omagh Half

Laura Graham followed up her Larne victory with a brilliant start to finish success in the 30th Spar Omagh Half Marathon.

The Mourne runner, back in action after an injury lay off, took the lead from the start and was clear of Karen Alexander and Catherine Whoriskey, also on the comeback trail, by halfway.

Laura was in control and came back to the finish on the track looking relaxed to win by almost five minutes.

Karen, the World Mountain Medallist had a great run for second ahead of Catherine, Gemma McDonald, Helen McCready and Eimear Nicholl.

Louise Smith was top F45 with Fiona Murphy F50, Irene Clements F55, Rosemary Harkin F60, Brigid Quinn F65 and Aine Donaghy F Jun winning their groups.

Marathon star Gary O’Hanlon won the men’s race after battling with Mark McKinstry for the first half of the distance.

International Masters champion McKinstry was first to show but O’Hanlon quickly moved alongside and they were together at five miles.

At this stage Stevie Duncan, Neil Weir and Eoin Hughes were disputing third.

O’Hanlon opened a small gap by half distance with McKinstry chasing hard and Hughes now into third.

It was all O’Hanlon now as he crossed the line one minute before McKinstry who never gave up. Hughes was an isolated third with Pierce McCullagh moving through to fourth ahead of Duncan and Weir.

The group winners were Delfim Pimentel M50, Brian Derby M55, Tommy Gartland M60, Oliver McCullagh M65 and Brian McSorley M Jun.

Former World Medallist Catherina McKiernan was a star participant in the Fun Run.