LEON REID: Ulster athete favourite for Irish sprint success

Ulster competitors travel to the Irish LifeHealthNational Track and Field Championships at Santry today and tomorrow with high hopes of medals, writes David McKibbin.

The meeting gives competitors their last chance of European qualification.

Commonwealth bronze medallist Leon Reid will start favourite for both sprints, although Marcus Lawler will go close in the 200.

There should be victories for Ben Reynolds at 110 Hurdles, Adam McMullan over the Long Jump, Adam Kirk Smith across the Steeplechase and Mark English - who goes against Conall Kirk - in the 800.

Other medal chances go to Jason Harvey, who faces Olympic fourth-placer Thomas Barr at 400 Hurdles - plus Stephen Scullion and Conor Bradley, across 5,000 respectively, along with James Kelly at Shot and Craig Newell and Andrew Mellon each in the 400.

In the ladies’ section, Ciara Mageean has been tipped to take a 800/1500 double.

Kerry O’Flaherty and Rachel Gibson go at 1500.

Emma Mitchell is also in the 1500 but may concentrate on defending her 5000 crown against Shona Heaslip and Ann-Marie McGlynn.

Davicia Patterson bids to defeat reigning champion Cliodhna Manning at 400, while Lydia Mills - at Long and Triple Jumps respectively - and Kate O’Connor at Shot can make the rostrum.

World Junior silver medallist Sommer Lecky is expected to win the High Jump, with Anna McIlmoyle in the top three. Schools’ winner Lauren Roy goes at Sprints, with Phil Healy likely to win the 200.