Lewis Hamilton admits he still has work to do before Mexican Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton says his imminent fifth world championship is only the beginning as he declared: “I’ve still got plenty more to do.”

The 33-year-old Mercedes star will embark on his second attempt at winning the Formula One title this weekend, with a seventh-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix tomorrow enough to seal the deal.

Ferrari’s under-fire Sebastian Vettel must win at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to stand any chance of stopping Hamilton from taking the spoils. And the omens are not good: the German has never finished on the podium here in three attempts.

Hamilton’s extra-curricular activities away from the track are well known - only on Wednesday was he busy promoting his Tommy Hilfiger fashion collection in Mexico City - but the Briton insists his desire to race in Formula One remains greater than ever.

“It do feel like I have got quite a lot more to do,” he said.

“I waited a long time to win my second title, and I could have easily stayed at McLaren. I would be sitting here now with one championship. I probably wouldn’t be sitting here at all to be honest. The journey has been interesting, and the decisions I have taken at the different crossroads, but I am very grateful for the route I am on, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be in the position I am in.”