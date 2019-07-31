Liam Morgan joins Giants from Friendship Four champions

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have announced the signing of Liam Morgan for the 20th anniversary season.

The 21-year-old arrives in Belfast from Union College, the 2018 Friendship Four champions, and will make his debut in teal during next month’s pre-season games against Mora and Herning at the SSE Arena.

The forward will be familiar to Giants fans - having starred in the 2018 Friendship Four and helped Union College to the title when they defeated Boston University 2-1 to clinch the prestigious Belpot Trophy. Morgan appeared in 29 games as a freshman with Union in 2017/18 and led all rookies on his team with six goals as well as ten assists and was named to the ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team.

In 2018/19 Morgan posted an impressive 14 goals and 12 assists, good for 26 points in 38 games played. The 5’11” Canadian, from Whitby in Ontario, finished the season in second place for goals scored and third in points as well as picking up a winners medal in the 2018 Friendship Four.

Prior to joining Union, Morgan iced for the Trenton Golden Hawks 2014-2017. In 2016/17, as Assistant Captain, he helped the Golden Hawks to back-to-back Dudley Hewitt Cups as Central Canadian Junior A champions and the 2017 OJHL Championship. Morgan was selected for the OJHL’s Top Prospect Forward Award in 2016.

“Steve Thornton (Head of Hockey Operations) and myself were in contact - it was a long process though I am very excited that this opportunity has worked out for me,” Morgan told A View From The Bridge.

“My game is more of a gritty game and I definitely score more of my points in the hard areas! My ambitions is to come over and do the best I can for the Giants to contribute as much as I possibly can.”

“The Friendship Four was a fantastic experience. I had a great time in the city during the tournament and that is what drove me to play for the Giants.“