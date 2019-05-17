Lisburn’s Adam Berry confident before league clash against Waringstown

Lisburn will enter Saturday’s Robinson Services Premier League clash with Waringstown at Wallace Park with huge confidence after two victories last weekend and captain Adam Berry says his side are looking forward to the challenge.

Having edged past Muckamore by the smallest of margins on Saturday, Berry’s men then picked up a shock victory at Shaws Bridge against Instonians to move into third place at this early stage.

Overseas professional Faiz Fazal has played a big part in their success by scoring 108 against Muckamore before chipping in with an important 37 the next day, and Berry says the Indian has settled quickly at the club.

“He has settled in really quickly and he is just a lovely guy,” said Berry.

“I think everyone at the club was delighted for him. He got out just before the end but everyone mobbed him when we won.

“It’s a testament to what everyone thinks of him and how much they respect him that everyone was delighted for him more than anything.

“He is captain of his State team back home so he has been a big influence for me and has really added a lot. I’m sure he is going to just give more and more as the season goes on and he’s a great guy to learn from as well.”

David Simpson has also been in typically great form contributing with runs and wickets in every game to date, and Berry says he has become used to the all-rounder producing the goods.

“David has been a frequent and steady performer for years now,” he added.

“You come to expect it from him week in, week out so again last weekend was a great weekend from him with both bat and ball.”

Waringstown have won all three of their league matches to date and looked dominant against CSNI last Sunday where centuries from James McCollum and Greg Thompson inspired them to a 50-run victory.

The Villagers are defending champions in four competitions but Berry says these are the games that everyone wants to play in.

“It is the sort of game you want to play and be involved in,” he said.

“They had a brilliant weekend, but so did we so it’s great to go out and test yourself against the top teams.

“Waringstown have been the top club side in Ireland for some time now so it’ll be a really big test for us.”

Meanwhile Ireland batsman Andrew Balbirnie has been reprimanded and handed one demerit point by the International Cricket Council following his reaction to being given out against Bangladesh.

Balbirnie was found to have shown “dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match” after he was adjudged to have been caught behind off Abu Jayed in the Tri-Nations Series clash in Dublin on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old admitted the offence, in which it was ruled “he spent an excessive amount of time at the wicket”