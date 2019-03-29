Lisnagarvey and Pegasus carry Ulster hopes in Irish Senior Cup quest

Lisnagarvey and Pegasus will carry Ulster hopes in the semi-finals of the Irish Senior Cup on Sunday as they prepare to host Glenanne and Cork Harlequins respectively.

Garvey will be out to bridge a 14-year gap as they bid to lift the famous trophy again, having done so on 21 previous occasions.

It should be a close contest with the Dublin side, who like Garvey, are in the mix for EYHL honours.

The other semi-final sees Three Rock rovers start as hot favourites to overcome Cork C of I.

In a hectic weekend for Garvey, they travel to Dublin 24 hours earlier to face a tricky league test against Monkstown as they attempt to stay top of the standings.

Banbridge will be expected to overcome Annadale to keep in the mix while Cookstown, 4-3 winners over Pembroke last week, have a crucial game against basement side C of I.

On the women’s front, there are two Irish training sessions this weekend in Dublin, meaning the internationals won’t be available for Sunday’s Irish Senior Cup semi-finals.

Pegasus therefore will be without Shirley McCay and Ruth Maguire for their home tie with Cork Harlequins, who will be missing Yvonne O’Byrne.

The other semi-final is an all Dublin clash between Loreto and Railway Union, who will also be depleted by the absence of their internationals.

There’s just one EYHL game scheduled for Saturday as the bottom two, Ards and Muckross, meet head on at Londonderry Park.

Lurgan have a chance to edge closer to the Ulster Premier title when they travel to Banbridge while Queen’s host Ulster Elks, struggling Randalstown go to Garvey and Mossley head for Dungannon.