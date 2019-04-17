Lisnagarvey crowned EYHL champions

Lisnagarvey were crowned EYHL champions for the second time in the competition’s four year history last night when they got the win they needed to secure the trophy after an emphatic 6-1 victory over Annadale at Comber Road.

Their triumph means that, for the first time, two Ulster sides have won their respective titles, following Pegasus’ women’s success earlier in the month.

Garvey went ahead through Andy Williamson in the second quarter and Wallace High School student Johnny Lynch doubled the lead before Dale pulled one back before the long break.

Matthew Nelson made it 3-1 and then Daniel Nelson got number four after being set up by Troy Chambers.

Williamson got his second of the night before Lynch did likewise to round off the scoring as Garvey kept on course for a national hockey treble.

The Hillsborough side face Three Rock Rovers in the Irish Senior Cup final next month after their EYHL Champions Trophy campaign, contested by the top four EYHL finishers.

However, Garvey are already guaranteed a place in Europe next season after last night’s regulation season success.

They will also be aiming for a domestic

trophy triumph as they prepare to face Instonians in the Anderson Cup semi-final next Tuesday at Comber Road.

Banbridge staged an incredible comeback to reach the other semi final, defeating Kilkeel 7-0 at Havelock Park to progress 9-8 on aggregate.

Trailing 8-2 from the first leg when they fielded a second string, Bann will now meet Cookstown in next Tuesday’s other last four tie.

Bann paraded all their big guns in the rematch and edged out their Co Down rivals with goals from David Rae, Zack McClelland, Josh Moffett, Eugene Magee (2), Alex Tinney and Luke Witherow.

Leading 3-0 at the break, Banbridge didn’t relent in the second half although it took a last gasp goal from Rae, who scored with two minutes left, to seal a remarkable comeback win.

“I was happy with the performance and the patience we showed in the second half to score four goals late on,” said Bann coach Mark Tumilty.

“We scored some excellent goals which pleased me but credit to Kilkeel for how they approached the game, their effort and work rate was excellent.”