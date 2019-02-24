Lisnagarvey only Ulster team through to semi-finals of Irish Senior Cup

Lisnagarvey will be Ulster’s only representative in the semi-finals of the Irish Senior Cup after beating Pembroke 3-1 at Comber Road yesterday.

But there were defeats for Banbridge, who went down 4-3 to Three Rock Rovers and Cookstown who lost 3-2 to Cork C of I, with both local sides at home.

Glenanne were awarded a walkover against Kilkeel so there will be two Leinster sides and one each from Ulster and Munster in the last four.

Garvey went 3-0 up against Pembroke with goals from Jonny Bell and Matty Nelson before Harry Spain’s late reply.

Bann trailed 3-0 against Three Rock but recovered superbly to draw level after two goals from Eugene Magee and one from Josh Moffett before Luke Madeley’s late winner.

John Jermyn hit a hat-trick for Cork at Cookstown, whose replies came from Greg Allen and Stuart Smyth, at 0-1 and 1-3 down.

Meanwhile, on the women’s scene, Ballymoney have moved four points clear at the top of the Ulster Premier League following a hard fought 1-0 win over previously unbeaten Queen’s at the Joey Dunlop Centre.

Katherine Minihan scored what proved to be the only goal of the game.

Queen’s fought hard to get back into the game, but the home defence stood firm.

Ballymoney could have added a second goal in the dying seconds after they were awarded a penalty stroke for a stick-tackle.

However, students’ goalkeeper Sarah McCabe saved Minihan’s effort from the spot and the chance was missed.

Meanwhile, champions Lurgan stay second after a 3-0 home win over Lisnagarvey.

Ulster Elks have moved up to third place after a 4-2 comeback win over Dungannon.

Goals from Georgina Mulligan and Jessica Hood put the home team 2-1 up at the break after Judith Allen’s eighth minute opener.

But the Jordanstown side responded with strikes from Bronwyn Kretzman, Leah Paul and Becca Anderson.