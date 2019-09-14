Local cricket podcast: End of season programme

A dramatic finale to the Robinson Services NCU Premier League was a main talking point during the News Letter’s final cricket podcast of the season.

Cricket correspondent Johnny Morton and editor Alistair Bushe discuss plenty of other big issues, including a magnificent campaign for CIYMS and Muckamore’s ultimately failed battle to remain in the top flight.

CIYMS were crowned the Robinson Services Premier League title winners for 2019 following a narrow victory against Instonians at Shaws Bride on Sunday evening, their second premier league title in succession. Photo Matt Bohill/Pacemaker Press

They also talk about the possibility of the NCU reverting to a 10-top flight, identify some of the main performers over the course of the season and give their verdict on each of the eight Premier League teams.

There is also discussion about Section One and Woodvale’s successful promotion campaign.