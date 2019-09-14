Local cricket podcast: End of season programme

A dramatic finale to the Robinson Services NCU Premier League was a main talking point during the News Letter’s final cricket podcast of the season.
Cricket correspondent Johnny Morton and editor Alistair Bushe discuss plenty of other big issues, including a magnificent campaign for CIYMS and Muckamore’s ultimately failed battle to remain in the top flight.
They also talk about the possibility of the NCU reverting to a 10-top flight, identify some of the main performers over the course of the season and give their verdict on each of the eight Premier League teams.
There is also discussion about Section One and Woodvale’s successful promotion campaign.